China UN envoy urges US to make immediate decisions in Vienna

"China's Permanent Representative to the UN in Vienna, Wang Qun, urged the United States to make immediate political decisions to help bring about an early agreement in the #Iran nuclear talks," the Twitter account of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna wrote on Tuesday.

"Thanks to all negotiating parties' unremitting efforts for more than a year, the prospect of reaching an agreement is now within sight, but the opportunity, if not grasped, will be fleeting," he said.

"The US, as the originator of the Iran Nuclear Crisis, should understand the current situation, show sincerity, abandon politicization & stop applying double standards on non-proliferation issues. It should make immediate political decisions to help bring about an early deal," the Chinese envoy said.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- started talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April last year. While the parties noted progress in multiple rounds of talks, the indecisiveness shown by Washington has prevented any significant breakthrough.

Last month, the negotiations were hosted in the Qatari capital of Doha in a different format, with Tehran and Washington holding indirect talks mediated by the European Union. Those talks also failed to produce any tangible result due to the excessive demands of the US.

After several months of impasse, the Vienna talks resumed on Thursday. Expert-level negotiations have been held between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries.

