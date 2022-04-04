Vucic wins Serbia's presidential election

According to the election commission, Vucic (under the Together We Can Do Everything coalition) won with 59.55% of the votes, with former Serbian General Staff Chief Zdravko Ponos (from the United for the Victory of Serbia coalition) coming in second with 17.53%, and Milos Jovanovic taking third place with 5.82%.

Trailing behind the abovementioned candidates was Bosko Obradovic (from the Patriotic Bloc coalition) with 4.42%, Milica Durdevic-Stamenkovski (the Oathkeepers party) got 4.31%, Biljana Stojkovic (from the We Must coalition) took home 3.04%, Branka Stamenkovic (Sovereignists) got 2.02% and Misa Vacic (from the Serbian Patriot coalition) took last place with 0.89%.

According to the Republican Election Commission, the turnout at presidential and parliamentary elections in Serbia was 58-60%.

Serbia’s presidential and parliamentary elections were held on April 3. Elections to the Belgrade city council and to the councils of 12 Serbian municipalities were held simultaneously. According to the Election Commission, more than 6.5 million citizens have the right to vote in Serbia.

ZZ/PR