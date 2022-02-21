Iran builds multi-layer security system on borders

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks on an inspection visit to the Army 157 Brigade deployed on the Iranian southeastern borders.

During his visit, Bagheri assessed the unit's combat preparedness, as well as the process of protection, security, and monitoring of the southeastern borders.

Stating that the eastern borders of the country are in a very sensitive situation, Bagheri added that especially Iran's shared borders with Afghanistan need double security and tranquility.

Iran's army has constructed a solidified multi-layer defense and security system on the borders, according to Bagheri.

