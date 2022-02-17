Islamic Revolution emerged victorious via people presence

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a live televised speech today on the occasion of the uprising of the people of Tabriz on Feb. 18, 1978, (29th of Bahman in 1356) against the Pahlavi regime.

Every year, Ayatollah Khamenei receives thousands of people from different walks of life in East Azerbaijan Province at Imam Khomeini Hussainia but this year, due to the observance of health protocols for the coronavirus, this meeting will be done through videoconference with the people present in the Tabriz prayer hall.

Appreciating the efforts of people of Tabriz in the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "The Revolution was able to turn Iran from a scientifically backward country, economically dependent on the great powers and politically follower of some countries, into an independent, beloved and very successful country."

The Leader said the Tabriz uprising is a thanksgiving day for all Iranians as it made the Islamic Revolution fruitful.

"Material and spiritual progress and the formation of the Islamic society and the achievement of a new and great Islamic civilization are among the goals of the revolution," he added.

