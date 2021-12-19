Iran, Iraq sign MoU on sports cooperation

Reza Salehi Amiri President of National Olympic Committee of Iran at the head of a delegation traveled to Iraq to sign an MoU on sports cooperation.

During the trip, Salehi Amiri visited some sports centers in Iraq.

Salehi Amiri met and held talks with Raad Hammoudi, president of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee on Sunday and signed a MoU on Sports cooperation.

In the meeting, Salehi Amiri said, “This cooperation has a prominent effect on exchanging coaches and holding joint training camps.”

He also underlined that in case of readiness of the Iraqi side, Iran is ready to host Iraqi sports officials, National Olympic Committee and heads of various sports federations to exchange technical information on different fields.

Iran’s President of National Olympic Committee expressed readiness to implement sports MoU signed by the two countries, underscoring that the mutual culture for Hijab provides the condition for holding joint training camps for the female sportspersons of the two countries.

Saheli Amiri also suggested that the two committees can hold various courses in sports management, advanced coaching and advanced scientific courses for sports supervisors and managers under the supervision of the best instructors.

In the meeting Hammoudi stated that Iran and Iraq are two friendly and brotherly countries, adding, the two countries can use the existing potentials to further develop sports and expressed hope the Olympic Committees of both countries would make utmost efforts to implement what they have agreed in the MoU.

JB/IRN84582513