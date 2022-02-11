"Situation of Mehdi" wins best film award at Fajr festival

The closing ceremony of the 40th edition of Iran's annual Fajr International Film Festival is underway at Tehran Milad Tower venue on Friday, February 11, which marks the the 43rd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The closing ceremony is attended by the Iranian actors, actors and film directors.

At the beginning of the ceremony tonight, a video of the demised Iranian actors who past away since a year ago was displayed, in addition a film about the presence of the Iranian people in the days prior to the the Islamic Revolution.

The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili and the daughter of the top Iranian general Martyr Qassem Soleimani, Zeinab Soeimni also addressed the event.

The special award of the event was named after Matryr Qassem Soleimani as "The Soldier of the Homeland" went to the film "Without a Prior Appointment" directed by Behrouz Shoaybi.

Amin Hayai won the Crystal Simorgh award as Best Actor for starring in "The Last Snow" while Tannaz Tabatabaei won a Crystal Simorgh award for being female lead in "The Dreamless" movie.

The "Situation of Mehdi" directed by "Hadi Hejazifar" won the Golden Simorgh after being picked up the best film of the festival by the jury.

