At least 14 dead in Colombian landslide following heavy rain

“Our updated report indicates that 35 people were injured, 14 lost their lives and one remains missing,” the UNGRD (National Unit for Disaster Risk Management) said on Twitter.

The early morning landslide in Dosquebredas followed torrential rain in the surrounding coffee-growing province of Risalda, Al-Jazeera reported.

Rescue teams were searching the mud for survivors.

Authorities evacuated dozens of nearby homes amid fears of more landslides as the Otun river overflowed.

“We are currently managing the entire evacuation perimeter because we still detect soil instability,” Alvaro Arias, government secretary in Risaralda, told Blu Radio.

Landslides are common in Colombia due to the mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains, and poor or informal house construction.

The country’s most recent large landslide disaster was in the city of Mocoa in 2017, when more than 320 people were killed.

