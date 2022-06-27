  1. World
At least 6 dead, 200 injured in Colombian stadium collapse

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – At least six people have died and more than 200 were injured after an accident occurred at the venue of a bullfight in Colombia.

The spectators were watching the bullfight in El Espinal, Colombia -- about 100 miles southwest of Bogota -- on Sunday when several stands collapsed, the Tolima Civil Defense told ABC News.

In addition to the six people who died, more than 200 were injured, 10 of which are in serious condition, according to the Tolima Civil Defense.

Local hospitals received 322 patients who were injured in the stadium collapse, Tolima Health Secretary Martha Palacios said Sunday night, CNN reported.

It is unclear what caused the stands to collapse, according to the reports.

Additional information was not immediately available.

