Death toll in in India's landslide increases to 27 people

The landslide on Thursday hit Tupul yard railway construction camp in Noney district, where some Territorial Army (TA) men were guarding a major railway line construction site, the "Chine.org" website quoted state-run broadcaster All India Radio as saying.

"In Manipur, with six more bodies of army personnel found this morning from the debris of landslides in Noney district, the number of dead has gone up to 27," the broadcaster said.

The dead have been identified as TA personnel and some civilians who were working near the railways.

Rescue operations for the missing continued for the third straight day, with a fresh landslide reported from the spot on Saturday morning that caused no damage so far.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh described the landslide as the worst incident in the state's history.

A Through-Wall Imaging Radar was also sent to the site to detect personnel buried under the debris.

The landslide has completely blocked a river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts.

Officials said the landslide has created a dam-like water body that is likely to inundate low-lying areas once the debris is removed.

The local administration has issued an advisory to the people living in the low-lying areas, asking them to prepare for evacuation in case there is more rainfall.

