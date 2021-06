TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Persepolis defeated Tractor 1-0 to win fourth successive Iran’s Super Cup title here at the Azadi Stadium on Sunday.

Issa Alekasir scored the only goal of the match just after the hour mark after dribbling past Tractor defender Mohammadreza Khanzadeh into the area and unleashed a ferocious right-footed strike. The Iranian Super Cup is a match between the Iranian Professional League's season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup.