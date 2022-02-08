Trump, Biden tarnish US reputation with their wrong actions

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks his meeting with a group of commanders, pilots, and staff of the Army Air Forces on the anniversary of the Army Air Force commanders’ historical allegiance with Imam Khomeini (aka Homafaran Allegiance) at Husseiniyah of Imam Khomeini.

Referring to the Army Air Force commanders’ historical allegiance with Imam Khomeini in 1979, the Leader said that the move showed that the calculations of the United States and the Pahlavi regime were wrong and that they were hit from somewhere they have never thought.

Even today, Americans' calculations are wrong and they are being hit from somewhere they never thought, he added, saying that the incumbent and former presidents have joined hands to tarnish America's reputation.

Ayatollah Khamenei called media dictatorship one of the dictatorships of Western powers despite their claim to freedom of expression. He also pointed to the deletion of the name and photo of Martyr Soleimani in social media, saying that they [Western powers] ban any word or image that contradicts Western policies and, in return, make the most of the capacity of the social media to destroy Islam and the Islamic Republic.

During the meeting, the Leader also highlighted the importance of full vaccination to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and recommended people to heed medical staff advice in this regard and said that he had already received his third dose of coronavirus vaccine.

