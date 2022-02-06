Hundreds in Minneapolis protest police killing of Black man

Demonstrators held signs calling for justice for Locke, who was killed early Wednesday morning inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment while law enforcement executed a no-knock warrant., Kare 11 reported.

The protest poured into the streets where the hundreds of demonstrators began marching as they called for the immediate firing and prosecution of the officers involved in the shooting.

Many protesters were also calling for the removal of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, with some expressing concern about the continued use of no-knock warrants.

Saturday's protest comes on the heels of a protest Friday evening where dozens of people participated in a car caravan where they sounded their horns to show their support for Locke's family.

ZZ/PR