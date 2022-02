Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, said Friday that Vladimir Putin will meet with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron of France on February 7, AlJazerra repported.

The Kremlin has said also that the Russian president is slated to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 15.

They will discuss the current tensions around Ukraine and Moscow's demand for the West to provide "long-term security guarantees" to Russia, according to the Kremlin.

