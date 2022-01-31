Leader pays tribute to Imam Khomeini on anniv of Islamic Rev.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei visited the mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution also attended Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery and graves of martyrs Beheshti, Rajaei and Bahonar as well as martyrs of 7th of Tir incident in 1981 and paid tribute to souls of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution who self-sacrificed in line with elevating sublime values of the Islamic Revolution.

By toppling the US-backed Pahlavi regime 43 years ago, the Iranian nations ended 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Islamic Revolution established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

During the 10-Day Dawn celebrations, Iranians take part in different events and activities to mark the occasion.

