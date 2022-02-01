  1. Iran
Feb 1, 2022, 8:55 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 1

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 1

TEHRAN, Feb. 1 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, February 1.

Aftab:

FM spox.: Iran-US communication through informal correspondence

Etemad:

Leader pays tribute to Imam Khomeini on anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Ebtekar:

Few steps to reach agreement

Khatibzadeh: Reaching an agreement needs other sides' decisions

Etemad:

Abu Dhabi paying price 

Etela'at:

Leader pays visit to Imam Khomeini mausoleum as Ten-Day Dawn starts

Ansarullah launches drone attacks on Abu Dhabi, Dubai's economic centers

Spox.: Iran waiting for US diplomatic decisions on JCPOA

Jam-e Jam:

Leader attends Imam Khomeini's mausoleum on occasion of anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Shahrvand:

Spox.: Iran no to accept anything less than JCPOA

Kayhan:

Leader pays tribute to Imam Khomeini on anniv of Islamic Rev.

MP

