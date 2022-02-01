Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 1

Aftab:
FM spox.: Iran-US communication through informal correspondence
Etemad:
Leader pays tribute to Imam Khomeini on anniversary of Islamic Revolution
Ebtekar:
Few steps to reach agreement
Khatibzadeh: Reaching an agreement needs other sides' decisions
Etemad:
Abu Dhabi paying price
Etela'at:
Leader pays visit to Imam Khomeini mausoleum as Ten-Day Dawn starts
Ansarullah launches drone attacks on Abu Dhabi, Dubai's economic centers
Spox.: Iran waiting for US diplomatic decisions on JCPOA
Jam-e Jam:
Leader attends Imam Khomeini's mausoleum on occasion of anniversary of Islamic Revolution
Shahrvand:
Spox.: Iran no to accept anything less than JCPOA
Kayhan:
Leader pays tribute to Imam Khomeini on anniv of Islamic Rev.
MP
Your Comment