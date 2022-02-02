  1. Iran
Feb 2, 2022, 8:01 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 2

TEHRAN, Feb. 2 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, February 2.

Asia:

Head of Israeli regime in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Qatar main non-NATO ally of United States

Aftab: 

Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani

Ebtekar:

Raeisi hopes for expanding cooperation with China

Iran wins UAE at WC qualifiers to remain top of its group

Etemd:

Biden says Qatar is main non-NATO ally of United States

Etela'at:

10-Day Dawn ceremony held at Imam Khomeini mausoleum

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Amnesty International calls Israel’s actions against Palestinians apartheid

Leader, President condole demise of Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani

Shargh:

Emir of Qatar meets US' Biden

Kayhan:

Iran oil tanker to discharge 2 mln barrels in Venezuela

