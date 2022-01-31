Call for the Palestine World Award:

Palestine World Award is an international and non-governmental awards program, aimed at identifying, introducing and appreciating the world’s best literary works on Palestinian issues, Resistance and the liberation of Holy Quds. The event, in cooperation with cultural and literary organizations of a number of Islamic countries, was established in November 2019 and will be held biennially.

The Palestine World Award is a tribute to writers, poets and publishers around the world who have taken a stand in support of the oppressed nation of Palestine.

Topics:

The first edition of the Palestine World Award will review and select the best literary works produced between March 2016 and March 2022 on the subject of Palestinian issues, Resistance and the liberation of Holy Quds. In subsequent editions, the event will biennially review the newly published books.

In this edition, the best books will be reviewed and judged in the following categories:

1. Children's stories and poems

2. Short stories

3. Novels

4. Travelogues and memoirs

5. Poetry and literary pieces

All writers, poets and publishers around the world are welcome to submit their literary works on the issues of Palestine, the Resistance and the liberation of Holy Quds to the Secretariat of the Palestine World Award.

Deadline and Submission Guidelines:

Those interested in participating in the Palestine World Award must submit their works no later than 29 April 2022, coinciding with the International Quds Day, and choose one of the following methods for submission:

1. Uploading the text or the scan of the book in English, Arabic and Persian in a PDF format to www.palintaward.com

2. Sending two copies of the work to the Secretariat of the Palestine World Award located at No. 360, 44 Alley, Seyed Jamaluddin Asadabadi St., Tehran, Iran.

Judging Process:

All works entered into the Palestine World Award program are judged by judges from different countries within two months. The Secretariat will then review the works received from the judges and award the best ones in each category.

Closing Ceremony and Awarding Process:

The first edition of the Palestine World Award will be held in Lebanon in 2022. The exact time and place for the closing ceremony will be announced via the event’s official website at www.palintaward.com.

