Tehran peak of Resistance, Islamic unity, convergence

The commemoration ceremony of the second martyrdom anniversary of Lt. General Ghasem Soleimani was held at the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in the presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the IRGC Quds Force commander Esmaeil Ghaani.

Addressing the ceremony, General Ghaani quoted the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as saying that honesty and sincerity are two important components in the school thought of martyr Soleimani.

According to Ghaani, General Soleimani was the man of wisdom who had his own ideas and theories and he was also admired by many top figures both in Iran and the Islamic world.

The IRGC Quds Force commander also stressed that observing the guidelines of the leader is the only way to continue the path of General Soleimani.

Hailing the role of General Soleimani in establishing a very good connection between the battlefield and diplomacy, Ghaani said that the diplomatic apparatus of the country also cooperated with him well in this way.

Today, Tehran is the peak of Resistance, the Islamic Revolution, and the convergence between different sections in Islam, he said, adding that some sincere and honest figures like martyr Soleimani were at the forefront of creating unity and convergence in the Islamic World.

