This was Iran's second heavy defeat after the Iranian women lost 7-0.

In the match today against the Chinese Taipei team, the Iranian team lost 5-0.

Iran in its first match drew against the hosts, India 0-0.

Chinese Taipei has won the AFC cup three times so far while the most successful team is China with 8 wins.

With these poor results, the Iranian team was eliminated from 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

