Bagheri Kani meets with EU, P4+1 envoys in Vienna

Earlier today, the head of Iran delegation in Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani held a bilateral talk with the Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora in Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday.

The expert-level meetings started between JCPOA parties on Tuesday morning and are still ongoing.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions began in Austria capital of Vienna on December 27. The talks are reported to have entered drafting a possible agreement on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and its verification by Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister said yesterday that it was time to make a political decision on the part of the participants.

