There will be no need for more contacts with US in Vienna

"Contact with the American delegation in Vienna has been through informal written exchanges, and there was no need and will be no need, for more contact, so far", Ali Shamkhani Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council tweeted.

"This communication method can only be replaced by other methods when #GoodAgreement is available", the top Iranian security official also noted.

His tweet comes as the US State Department said that Washington is open to meeting with Iranian officials directly to discuss the nuclear deal and other issues after Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran would consider this but had made no decision.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, "If we reach a stage in the negotiation process where a good agreement is needed to have a dialogue with the United States, we will not ignore it."

"The United States sends messages calling for direct talks with us. Our talks with the United States are taking place through Mora and one or two JCPOA members in Vienna," the top diplomat added.

"So far, the behavior of the three European countries has been like that when it comes to sanctions, they refer them to the United States. When it comes to nuclear issues, they say that is a matter that worries them," he added on the approach of the E3 during the ongoing talks in Vienna.

