Leader receives group of Ahl al-Bayt eulogists

A group of Ahl al-Bayt eulogists met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Sunday morning on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, Prophet Mohammad's (PBUH) daughter in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah.

Hazrat Fatima was the wife of Imam Ali (PBUH), the first Imam of Shia Muslims, and is referred to as a role model for all Muslim women.

Every year, Iranians commemorate Mother’s Day on the 20th day of the lunar Islamic month of Jamadi al-Thani, which marks the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

