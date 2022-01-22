  1. World
Jan 22, 2022, 11:30 AM

Contradictory reports on death of Saudi Arabia's King Salman

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Some news sources reported that Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud King of Saudi Arabia passed away minutes ago.

Some news sources claimed that Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud King of Saudi Arabia has died.

However, Saudi government sources as well as official media have not confirmed or denied the news.

This item is being updated...

