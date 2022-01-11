Moscow not optimistic on talks with US: Kremlin Spox.

Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that his country would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations.

Peskov said it was positive that Monday's talks in Geneva had been held in an open, substantive, and direct manner, but Russia was interested only in results, Reuters reported.

"There are no clear deadlines here, no one is setting them - there is just the Russian position that we will not be satisfied with the endless dragging out of this process," he said.

Peskov said the situation would be clearer after two further rounds of talks that Russia is due to hold this week - with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday and at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the two sides had "in some ways opposite views".

He told reporters, "For us, it’s absolutely mandatory to make sure that Ukraine never, never, ever becomes a member of NATO."

