EU's Mora terms JCPOA the best possible framework

"For the EU, #JCPOA is the best possible, if not the only, framework to address the legitimate non-proliferation concerns of the international community on the Iranian nuclear program," EU deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora tweeted on Friday.

Mora's remarks come as he has recently held talks with wit the lead Iranian negotiator in the Qatari capital.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said he held "serious" and "constructive" talks with EU deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora in Doha.

According to Bagheri Kani, the talks were on a range of issues including the negotiations on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions that were paused last September due to excessive demands made by the Western powers against Iran.

The senior EU diplomat, who coordinated the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions between Iran and the world powers also said he held intense talks with Bagheri Kanii.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

RHM/ISN1402040200523