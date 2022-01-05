Iran’s blocked assets in S Korea, Iraq to be released likely

The Spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity Ahmad Musa has recently announced that the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity is ready to pay off all of Iran's dues and will soon deposit them in the credit fund of the Commercial Bank of Iraq.

In the same direction, Choi Jong-Kun, a senior South Korean official, left for the Austrian capital Vienna yesterday to discuss Iran's assets blocked in South Korea.

On Monday, the Korean Yonhap news agency reported that South Korea’s deputy foreign minister traveled to Vienna to resolve the issue of Iran's frozen assets in South Korea.

South Korea's debt to Iran for the import of gas condensate is estimated at about $7 billion which has not been paid since 2018 under the pretext of US sanctions imposed against Iran.

Experts believe that the travel of a senior Korean official to Vienna to settle previous accounts of this country could indicate significant progress in the negotiation process in line with clinching an agreement.

MA/IRN84602957