Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH)

Heartiest condolences to all Muslims across the world on the martyrdom anniversary of the daughter of the Holy Prophet, Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH).

Unlike previous years, people in the country have to observe mourning ceremonies by fully observing health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH), the daughter of Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (S), was born on the twentieth of Jamadi al-Thani in the fifth year after the Prophet’s apostleship in the holy city of Mecca.

Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) is one of the five holy ladies in the history of the world and has a very high position in Islam. That Imam (PBUH) is the third infallible, infallible daughter, infallible wife and infallible mother and has many outstanding and privileged characteristics.

Kunyas

Umm Abihā (Mother of Her Father) or Am-o-Abihā

Umm al-Ḥasanayn

Umm al-Ḥasan

Umm al-Ḥusayn

Umm al-Āʾimah (Mother of Imams).

The 12 great Shiite Imams (PBUH) are from the generation of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH). According to the narrations of Surah and verses of the Holy Quran such as Surah Kawthar, Surah Ensan, the verse of purification and the verse of Mawadat (Amity) have been revealed to the Prophet (PBUH) and his wife and children. Friendship and enmity with them is as same as friendship and enmity with the Prophet (S).

Undoubtedly, it is not covered to anyone that Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) has all attributes of her father Hazrat Muhammad (S). Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) not only had the attributes of a father but also everything that she had in her father's knowledge, morality and faith and shared with others so that the truth of Islam would live and be immortal.

Biography of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH)

Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH), the dear daughter of Khatam al-Anbiya, Hazrat Muhammad (S) and Hazrat Khadijeh (PBUH), the honorable wife of Imam Ali (PBUH) and the honorable mother of Imam Hassan (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH) and Hazrat Zeinab (PBUH).

As mentioned above, the revered father of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) is Hazrat Muhammad (S), as a supreme creature of God and her mother Khadijeh, was one of the great and honorable women of Quraysh Tribe and the first lady who converted to Islam and spent all her wealth and property to serve Islam and Muslims. Khadijeh was also known for her chastity in the pre-Islamic era.

Birth of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH)

There is disagreement about Hazrat Fatemeh’s date of birth. The date of birth of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) in most Sunni sources is five years before the prophetic mission and when the Quraysh were repairing the Kaaba, and in most Shiite sources, her birth is five years after the prophetic mission of Prophet Muhammad (S).

Marriage and Children of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH)

When Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) reached the age of marriage, many people asked the companions of Prophet Muhammad (S) and Muslim elders and prominent people to propose to her. Among these people were Abu Bakr and Umar, but the Prophet of Islam (S) replied, "I am waiting for the divine command regarding Fatemeh."

After that, the relatives asked Imam Ali (PBUH) to propose to Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) from the Prophet. Therefore, Hazrat Ali (PBUH) was personally honored in the presence of the Prophet Muhammad (S); But shame prevented him from speaking. The Prophet Muhammad (S) asked, “What do you want? And Hazrat Ali (PBUH) was still silent until the Prophet (S) repeated his question three times. Then he said, “Do you want Fatemeh (PBUH)? Hazrat Ali (PBUH) replied Yes; and according to another narration, Hazrat Ali (PBUH) said to the Prophet (S), “May my parents be your sacrifice. You know that you took me as a child from my father "Abu Talib" and my mother "Fatemeh bint Asad" and raised me in the shadow of your upbringing and in this upbringing you were kinder to me than my parents and out of the confusion and doubt that my fathers suffered. I want to organize my life and get married. I have come to propose to Fatemeh. do you accept?"

The fruit of this blessed marriage was five children named Imam Hassan (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH), Hazrat Zainab (PBUH), Umm Kulthum and Mohsen (who had an abortion during the events after the death of the Prophet).

Scientific Status and Social Activities of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH)

Although Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) is not an Imam in view of Shiites, her position and status in the sight of God Almighty and among Muslims, especially Shiites, is not less than other Imams, but she is the counterpart of Amir al-Mu'minin (PBUH) and has a greater status.

If we want to understand the scientific status of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH), it is worthwhile to look at her speech in Fadakiyeh's sermon; Whether she utters the most solid sentences in the monotheism of the Holy Essence of God in language, or when she reveals her knowledge and insight towards the Holy Prophet, or when the sermon gives a brief description of the Imamate.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH)

There are several narrations about the date of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) which according to a narration, it is 75 days after the death of the Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (S) on the 13th of Jamadi Al-Awali (which is also the opinion of the Sunnis) and according to a more famous narration, her martyrdom is 95 days later the death of the Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (S) in accordance with the third of Jamadi al-Thani in the eleventh year of AH, while 18 years had not passed since her blessed life. That is to say that Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH) was martyred at the age of 18.

She was buried in between the Prophet's pulpit and his house since the Prophet (S) had said that it is one of the gardens of paradise. She was buried in Baqi' Cemetery.

Compiled and Reported by S. Morteza Ahmadi