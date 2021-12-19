12,000 Iranians sacrificed in fight against drug-trafficking

Momeni said in a meeting on Sunday that Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking in the world.

Pointing to Iran’s achievements in the fight against drug trafficking, he said that as many as 4,000 soldiers have been martyred in the fight against drug trafficking during the last 40 years since the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

Secretary-General of the Illegal Drug Control Headquarters added that 90% of opium, 70% of morphine, and 20% of heroin globally are confiscated in Iran.

He also said that during the last year in the Iranian calendar, Iran anti-narcotics forces seized 1,200 tons of narcotics in the country.

Momeni reiterated that cultivation and production of narcotics in Afghanistan increased several times when the impoverished country was under the occupation of the United States.

He added that according to UN statistics, narcotics production in Afghanistan increased more than 50 times in 2018 compared to 2000.

JB/5378860