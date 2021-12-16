Cinema Verite Announces Lineup of Nat'l. Competition Section

The films are as follows:

**Best Short Documentary's Director:

-Leave by Hamid Jafari

-Bibijan by Narges Joudaki, Iman Pak Nahad

-A Woman Taxi Driver by Zahra Niazi

-I Am Back Alive by Mojtaba Heidari

**Best Mid-Length Documentary's Director:

-That Night by Mina Qasemi Zavareh

-Surviving Fortress by Farshad Fadaian

-The Lowland by Aidin Halalzadeh, Sepideh Salarvand

-Giselou by Mohammad Sadeq Esmaeili

-A story of the last year by Mahdi Jabibshenas

**Best Full-Length Documentaries' Director:

-Dying by Hojjat Taheri

-Persian school by Hassan Naqashi

-Slow Rhythm by Mohsen Alidadi

-The Report on An Emigration by Abdolkhalegh Taheri

One of My Dreams by Mohsen Hadi

**Best Researcher:

-Caught In the Snow by Kiarash Eshraqi, Morteza Qazian

-Persian school by Hassan Naqashi

-RACAL by Ahmad Ebrahimi, Yadollah Izadi

-Life in the Archive by Borhan Ahmadi

-Counterpoint by M. FarzinNia, M. Salehi, M. Najjar, M. Meraji, P. Azizi

The Traditional Iranian Refrigerators by Mahdi Ahmadi

**Best Cameraman:

-That Night by Mahdi Keshvarian, Mina Qasemi Zavareh

-Dying by Abdolkhaleq Taheri, Hojjat Taheri

-Leave by Arasto Madahi Givi

-Scent of a Mother, Scent of a Lake by Reza Mohammadpour

-Surviving Fortress by Farshad Fadaian, Faraz Fadaian

**Best Sound:

-Dying by Arash Asgari, Hojjat Taheri

-Bibijan by Meisam Hasanlou (Sound Reorder), Bamdad Afshar (Sound Design)

-Persian School, Hassan Naqashi

-Surviving Fortress by Faraz Fadaian

-Shiva by Arash Qasemi

**Best Edit:

-Dying by Arash Asgari, Hojjat Taheri

-Leave by Mohsen Abdolvahab

-Persian School by Hassan Naqashi

-Surviving Fortress by Farshad Fadaian

-Giselou by Amir Adibparvar

-A story of the last year by Naser Fakour, Aidin Parhizi

Best Narration Writing:

-Eastwood, Narration Writer: Alireza Rasoulinejad, Narrator: Arash Khosronejad

-Takiah- Dowlat, Narration Writer: Alireza Qasem Khan, Narrator: Ayoub Aqakhani

-Persian School, Narration Writer: Hassan Naqashi, Narrator: Hadi Esfandiari, Farshad Fadaian

-Counterpoint, Narration Writer: Mohammad Farsinnia , Narrator: Mehrdad Memarzadeh

**Best Music:

-Bibijan, Bamdad Afshar

- Takiah-Dowlat, Mahdi Mahmoudkhani

-Giselou, Afshin Azizi

-A story of the last year, Younes Eskandari

-No one is waiting for you, Afshin Azizi

**Best Documentary

-Dying by Hojat Taheri, Abdolkhaleq Taheri

-Persian School by Hassan Naqashi

-Surviving Fortress, Farshad Fadaein, Elaheh Noubakht

