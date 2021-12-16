Cinema Verite Announces Lineup of Nat'l. Competition Section

The films are as follows:
**Best Short Documentary's Director:
-Leave by Hamid Jafari
-Bibijan by Narges Joudaki, Iman Pak Nahad
-A Woman Taxi Driver by Zahra Niazi
-I Am Back Alive by Mojtaba Heidari
**Best Mid-Length Documentary's Director:
-That Night by Mina Qasemi Zavareh
-Surviving Fortress by Farshad Fadaian
-The Lowland by Aidin Halalzadeh, Sepideh Salarvand
-Giselou by Mohammad Sadeq Esmaeili
-A story of the last year by Mahdi Jabibshenas
**Best Full-Length Documentaries' Director:
-Dying by Hojjat Taheri
-Persian school by Hassan Naqashi
-Slow Rhythm by Mohsen Alidadi
-The Report on An Emigration by Abdolkhalegh Taheri
One of My Dreams by Mohsen Hadi
**Best Researcher:
-Caught In the Snow by Kiarash Eshraqi, Morteza Qazian
-Persian school by Hassan Naqashi
-RACAL by Ahmad Ebrahimi, Yadollah Izadi
-Life in the Archive by Borhan Ahmadi
-Counterpoint by M. FarzinNia, M. Salehi, M. Najjar, M. Meraji, P. Azizi
The Traditional Iranian Refrigerators by Mahdi Ahmadi
**Best Cameraman:
-That Night by Mahdi Keshvarian, Mina Qasemi Zavareh
-Dying by Abdolkhaleq Taheri, Hojjat Taheri
-Leave by Arasto Madahi Givi
-Scent of a Mother, Scent of a Lake by Reza Mohammadpour
-Surviving Fortress by Farshad Fadaian, Faraz Fadaian
**Best Sound:
-Dying by Arash Asgari, Hojjat Taheri
-Bibijan by Meisam Hasanlou (Sound Reorder), Bamdad Afshar (Sound Design)
-Persian School, Hassan Naqashi
-Surviving Fortress by Faraz Fadaian
-Shiva by Arash Qasemi
**Best Edit:
-Dying by Arash Asgari, Hojjat Taheri
-Leave by Mohsen Abdolvahab
-Persian School by Hassan Naqashi
-Surviving Fortress by Farshad Fadaian
-Giselou by Amir Adibparvar
-A story of the last year by Naser Fakour, Aidin Parhizi
Best Narration Writing:
-Eastwood, Narration Writer: Alireza Rasoulinejad, Narrator: Arash Khosronejad
-Takiah- Dowlat, Narration Writer: Alireza Qasem Khan, Narrator: Ayoub Aqakhani
-Persian School, Narration Writer: Hassan Naqashi, Narrator: Hadi Esfandiari, Farshad Fadaian
-Counterpoint, Narration Writer: Mohammad Farsinnia , Narrator: Mehrdad Memarzadeh
**Best Music:
-Bibijan, Bamdad Afshar
- Takiah-Dowlat, Mahdi Mahmoudkhani
-Giselou, Afshin Azizi
-A story of the last year, Younes Eskandari
-No one is waiting for you, Afshin Azizi
**Best Documentary
-Dying by Hojat Taheri, Abdolkhaleq Taheri
-Persian School by Hassan Naqashi
-Surviving Fortress, Farshad Fadaein, Elaheh Noubakht
