  1. Culture
Dec 16, 2021, 11:00 PM

Cinema Verite Announces Lineup of Nat'l. Competition Section

Cinema Verite Announces Lineup of Nat'l. Competition Section

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – A lineup of nominee’s documentaries that are competing in the National Competition Section of the 15th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite” has been announced.

The films are as follows:
**Best Short Documentary's Director:
-Leave by Hamid Jafari
-Bibijan by Narges Joudaki, Iman Pak Nahad
-A Woman Taxi Driver by Zahra Niazi
 -I Am Back Alive by Mojtaba Heidari
**Best Mid-Length Documentary's Director:
-That Night by Mina Qasemi Zavareh
-Surviving Fortress by Farshad Fadaian
-The Lowland by Aidin Halalzadeh, Sepideh Salarvand
-Giselou by Mohammad Sadeq Esmaeili
-A story of the last year by Mahdi Jabibshenas
 **Best Full-Length Documentaries' Director: 
-Dying by Hojjat Taheri
-Persian school by Hassan Naqashi
-Slow Rhythm by Mohsen Alidadi
-The Report on An Emigration by Abdolkhalegh Taheri
One of My Dreams by Mohsen Hadi
**Best Researcher:
-Caught In the Snow by Kiarash Eshraqi, Morteza Qazian
-Persian school by Hassan Naqashi
-RACAL by Ahmad Ebrahimi, Yadollah Izadi
-Life in the Archive by Borhan Ahmadi
-Counterpoint by M. FarzinNia, M. Salehi, M. Najjar, M. Meraji, P. Azizi
The Traditional Iranian Refrigerators by Mahdi Ahmadi
 **Best Cameraman: 
-That Night by Mahdi Keshvarian, Mina Qasemi Zavareh
-Dying by Abdolkhaleq Taheri, Hojjat Taheri
-Leave by Arasto Madahi Givi
-Scent of a Mother, Scent of a Lake by Reza Mohammadpour
-Surviving Fortress by Farshad Fadaian, Faraz Fadaian 
**Best Sound: 
-Dying by Arash Asgari, Hojjat Taheri
-Bibijan by Meisam Hasanlou (Sound Reorder), Bamdad Afshar (Sound Design)
-Persian School, Hassan Naqashi
-Surviving Fortress by Faraz Fadaian 
-Shiva by Arash Qasemi
 **Best Edit: 
-Dying by Arash Asgari, Hojjat Taheri
-Leave by Mohsen Abdolvahab
-Persian School by Hassan Naqashi
-Surviving Fortress by Farshad Fadaian
-Giselou by Amir Adibparvar
-A story of the last year by Naser Fakour, Aidin Parhizi
Best Narration Writing:
-Eastwood, Narration Writer: Alireza Rasoulinejad, Narrator: Arash Khosronejad
-Takiah- Dowlat, Narration Writer: Alireza Qasem Khan, Narrator: Ayoub Aqakhani
-Persian School, Narration Writer: Hassan Naqashi, Narrator: Hadi Esfandiari, Farshad Fadaian
-Counterpoint, Narration Writer: Mohammad Farsinnia , Narrator: Mehrdad Memarzadeh
 **Best Music:
-Bibijan, Bamdad Afshar
- Takiah-Dowlat, Mahdi Mahmoudkhani
-Giselou, Afshin Azizi
-A story of the last year, Younes Eskandari
-No one is waiting for you, Afshin Azizi
**Best Documentary
-Dying by Hojat Taheri, Abdolkhaleq Taheri
-Persian School by Hassan Naqashi
-Surviving Fortress, Farshad Fadaein, Elaheh Noubakht

MNA/

News Code 181855
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181855/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News