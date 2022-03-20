Beijing against unjustified accusations towards it on Ukraine

Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi made the remarks commenting on the telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden, TASS reported.

"China will continue objectively and fairly providing independent judgments based on the root of the matter," he was quoted as saying in a statement released on the ministry’s website on Sunday.

"We will never accept any external enforcement or pressure and will be against any unjustified accusations and suspicions towards China," Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has clearly and comprehensively explained the country’s position on the Ukrainian issue, the diplomat noted.

"The most important message is that China has always been a force standing for peace throughout the world. We have always supported the maintenance of peace and opposed the war," he emphasized.

The Chinese and US leaders had a conversation on Friday. According to the US administration, the conversation was informative and mainly focused on the situation around Ukraine.

RHM/PR