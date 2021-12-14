Iranian, Malaysian companies sign MoU on art business coop.

Cultural and artistic exchanges, concluding cooperation agreements on expansion of art business can be a good bridge for recognizing cultural commonalities between Eastern and West Asian countries.

Malaysian BinaPavo company and the Iranian Mart Expo Globe in Kuala Lumpur signed a cooperation agreement on selling and exchanging artworks and expansion of art business between Iran and Malaysia.

According to the report, Mohsen Golshiri opened the Mart Expo Globe to present Iranian works of art in Malaysia in 2014.

According to Golshiri, this contract will pave the way for the presentation of the works of Iranian artists and the business of the Iranian market to develop.

RHM/parsmedia1312202111