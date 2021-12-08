Russian envoy meets with Grossi ahead of Thur. Vienna talks

In a tweet on Wed., Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “Met today with the #IAEA Director General H.E. Rafael Grossi. Briefed him about the situation at the Vienna Talks.”

“The Agency is expected to play a significant role in the implementation of a future deal on restoration of #JCPOA. We also spoke about the IAEA activities in I#ran,” he added.

The head of the EU diplomatic delegation in Vienna talks Enrique Mora tweeted a few hours ago to say that the next round of Vienna talks would be held on Thursday, Dec. 09.

“It is supposed that we will witness holding of JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting and a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings,” Mora added.

Nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 continue as Iran has submitted two drafts to P4+1 during the last round of talks on the removal of sanctions and nuclear measures while the Europeans, in line with the United States, consider these proposals as excessive demands and unrealistic. Their goal is to show Iran the cause of alleged failure of the talks, a claim that has no evidence to be true.

This is while that Iran wants to reach a comprehensive agreement as soon as possible. In return, Tehran expects the Western side to prove the seriousness of the negotiations by its technical and practical reaction.

