Withdrawal from JCPOA extremely big mistake

Speaking in an interview with Wall Street Journal, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that withdrawing from Iran's nuclear deal was an extremely big mistake.

At the same time, he believed that diplomacy is the best way to tackle challenges around Iran's nuclear issue.

Without mentioning Washington's hostile actions against Tehran, he also claimed that the doors will not always open for Iran to return its obligation under the nuclear deal,

"Nuclear talks will resume and we will see if Iran takes a different approach", he also added.

Former US President Donald Trump left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 and reimposed the anti-Iran sanctions that the deal had lifted. He also placed additional sanctions on Iran under other pretexts not related to the nuclear case as part of his “maximum pressure” campaign.

Following a year of strategic patience, Iran resorted to its legal rights under the JCPOA, which grants a party the right to suspend its contractual commitments in case of non-compliance by other signatories and let go of some of the restrictions imposed on its nuclear energy program.

