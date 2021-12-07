Massive fire in Burundi's capital kills 38, injures 69

The Russain Sputnik news agency quoted on Tuesday the Iwacu news outlet as saying a massive fire in the central prison in the capital of Burundi of Gitega killed at least 38 people and injured 69 others.

Vice-President Prosper Bazombanzaas told the reporters that the blaze hit an overcrowded facility in the capital Gitega, with at least 69 people seriously injured, the BBC reported.

Images circulating online show a building engulfed in flames and piles of bodies said to be of inmates in the jail.

"It is really catastrophic," one inmate said, adding "I'd say almost 90% of sleeping halls are burnt."

A journalist outside the prison told the BBC that nurses from Gitega hospital have entered the prison to help the victims, saying they are taking out the dead and wounded.

KI/