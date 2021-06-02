Oil refinery on fire in S Tehran

According to the head of Tehran crisis management Mansour Darajati, one of the gas pipelines in one of Tehran's petrochemical plants has caught fire.

The official says firefighters from different areas of the city, and also other forces have been dispatched to the area to distinguish the fire.

Fire in Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company on Wednesday (By Hamid Abouhamzeh / Mehr News Agency)

Speaking to IRINN, Darajati says the incident does not seem to be too serious.

No casualties have been reported so far.

In a statement, Tehran’s petchem plant public relation rejected the possibility of sabotage in the incident.

The incident has happened due to an error in a process and forces are trying to contain the fire, adds the statement.

According to Jalal Maleki, spokesman of Tehran's firefighters, one of the gas tankers in the plant has also caught fire.

Meanwhile, a reporter from YJC claimed that 18 tankers in the plant are on fire.

A spokesman with Tehran’s emergency center says one person has sustained minor injuries so far and treated on the scene.

A spokesman with the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution, said that a gasoline tanker with the capacity of 20,000 barrels caught fire in the incident and that there has been no blast.

All the measures for isolating the area and cutting the ingoing fuel have been carried out, he said, adding the fire has been contained around the tanker.

This item will be updated…

