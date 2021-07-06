Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 6

Ebtekar:

New Judiciary chief stress on spreading of justice everywhere

Etema’ad:

Introducing ceremony of new judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i held

Etela’at:

Head of Leader’s Office: Iranian presidential election astonished all enemies

Military base in US embassy in Baghdad hit by drones

Iran:

New Judiciary chief says would expand legitimate freedoms

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Islamic Jihad Movement: Citizenship of UAE for Zionists a stain on face of Emirati betrayals

Kayhan:

Biden to Zionists: US seeking more tough agreement than JCPOA

Zionist regime summoned a 9-year-old boy with a subpoena

Hassan Nasrallah says decline of Zionist regime definite

New Judiciary chief says would bring transformation, excellence during administration

