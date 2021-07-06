  1. Politics
Jul 6, 2021, 9:37 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 6

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 6

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, July 6.

Ebtekar:
New Judiciary chief stress on spreading of justice everywhere 

Etema’ad:

Introducing ceremony of new judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i held 

Etela’at:

Head of Leader’s Office: Iranian presidential election astonished all enemies

Military base in US embassy in Baghdad hit by drones

Iran: 
New Judiciary chief says would expand legitimate freedoms

Jumhuri-e Eslami: 

New Judiciary chief says would expand legitimate freedoms

Islamic Jihad Movement: Citizenship of UAE for Zionists a stain on face of Emirati betrayals  

Kayhan:

Biden to Zionists: US seeking more tough agreement than JCPOA

Zionist regime summoned a 9-year-old boy with a subpoena

Hassan Nasrallah says decline of Zionist regime definite

New Judiciary chief says would bring transformation, excellence during administration 

RHM/


 

News Code 175751
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175751/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News