Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 6

Ebtekar:
New Judiciary chief stress on spreading of justice everywhere
Etema’ad:
Introducing ceremony of new judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i held
Etela’at:
Head of Leader’s Office: Iranian presidential election astonished all enemies
Military base in US embassy in Baghdad hit by drones
Iran:
New Judiciary chief says would expand legitimate freedoms
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Islamic Jihad Movement: Citizenship of UAE for Zionists a stain on face of Emirati betrayals
Kayhan:
Biden to Zionists: US seeking more tough agreement than JCPOA
Zionist regime summoned a 9-year-old boy with a subpoena
Hassan Nasrallah says decline of Zionist regime definite
New Judiciary chief says would bring transformation, excellence during administration
