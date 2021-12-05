Iranian diplomat blames US for Afghanistan’s situation

Secretary of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in meeting with Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Mette Knudsen.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, security concerns, ISIL terrorism and the future of governance in the country.

Araghchi blamed the US for current Afghanistan’s unstable situation, adding that the US presence in West Asia has created chaos and instability in the region.

He stressed Iran’s concern on Afghanistan’s issues and pointed that Iran has appointed a special presidential representative for following up on Afghanistan’s affairs.

He further explained Iran’s regional approach to solve Afghanistan’s issues including forming an inclusive government, guaranteeing the country’s security and the two countries shared border.

Emphasizing the need for the maintaining and resuming of consultation between Iran and the UN on Afghanistan’s issues, Mette Knudsen, for his part, hailed the prominent role of Iran in admitting Afghan refugees.

He stressed the need for the international community to pay serious attention to Afghan’s problems with a special focus on the ones to be caused by cold weather in winter.

