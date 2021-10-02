Araghchi appointed as SCFR secretary

In a Saturday decree, Chairman of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharazi asked Abbas Araghchi to rebuild the secretariat and expand its role in explaining the policies of the Establishment and enlightening the world's public opinion, and realizing Iran's interests.

Araghchi, who is currently an advisor to the foreign minister as well, has previously held positions such as the ambassador to Finland and Japan, the legal and international affairs deputy of the Iranian foreign ministry, and the Foreign Ministry's political deputy.

He has replaced Mohammad Bagher Khorramshad

Kharrazi also thanked Mohammad Baqer Khorramshad, the former secretary of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.

