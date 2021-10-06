Terrorism must not be tied to any religion, nationality

Zahra Ershadi made the remarks at the 6th Committee of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) entitled “Measures for Eradication of International Terrorism”.

She said that terrorism must not and cannot be tied with any religion and nationality and used to justify terrorism or counter-terrorism actions including interference in the privacy of individuals.

Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has strongly condemned and rejected terrorism in all its forms and reiterates its support for the provisions of Resolution 46/51 of the General Assembly dated December 9, 1991, and other relevant UN resolutions with regards to the legitimacy of people's struggle under the foreign domination and occupation for the freedom and exercise of the right to self-determination, she underlined.

Ershadi added that the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) reaffirms its respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all nations in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

With awareness of the need to take immediate and effective action to eliminate international terrorism, the Non-Aligned Movement calls on all governments, in accordance with the UN Charter, to fulfill their obligations under international law and international humanitarian law in the fight against terrorism including prosecution or extradition of perpetrators of terrorist acts, if necessary, she said.

