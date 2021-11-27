Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 27

Asia:

An Iranian elected as Norway Parl. Speaker

Iranian woman wins bronze medal at world taekwondo C'ship

Etemad:

Iranian president stresses boosting cyber-diplomacy

Etela'at:

Cyber industry to defend country against enemy threats

Iran FM to Borrell: West must adopt constructive approach in Vienna talks

Iran, Iraq confer on case of Gen. Soleimani assassination

Iran:

Mokhber: SCO a successful model for regional cooperation

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Europe says JCPOA revival only way to lift sanctions

Kayhan:

Iran demands ahead of Vienna talks: Verifiable removal of sanctions

New COVID-19 variant sparks global alarm

