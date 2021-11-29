Venezuelan president says EU election observers of espionage

The EU observers came to Venezuela to commit espionage, not to monitor the regional elections, which took place on November 21, President Nicolas Maduro told Venezolana de Television channel, TASS reported.

"The delegation of the EU spies did not find a single reason to castigate the electoral system. <...> It was a delegation of spies, not international observers. They moved freely throughout the country, spying on social, economic and political life," the head of state noted.

According to Maduro, the EU observers "came as enemies" and "tried to tarnish the flawless and democratic electoral process, but failed."

On November 21, Venezuela held the regional and municipal polls, during which the citizens voted for heads of local executive bodies and members of state assemblies. According to the National Electoral Council, the ruling coalition claimed governorships in 20 out of 23 states, while the Democratic Unity Roundtable won in two states.

