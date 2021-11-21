Palestine embassy in Iran condemns UK's blacklisting of Hamas

Issuing a statement, the embassy of the state of Palestine in Tehran condemned the decision of the British Government labeling a Palestinian Resistance Group as a "terrorist" organization and carrying out atrocities against the group.

"Instead, on the anniversary of the Palestinian independence, we expected the British Government to fully recognize the Palestinian state", said the statement.

Since the number of countries which have recognized the Palestinian state is greater than the number of countries that have recognized the Zionist Occupying, and this could have corrected the history of Britain, which is the cause of the atrocities we have suffered from, for the past 73 years, the statement added.

The British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday has announced she is seeking to declare the whole of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) a terrorist organization.

Hamas has condemned a move by Britain towards banning the group as a terrorist organization.

Hamas responded in a statement, saying, “Instead of apologizing and correcting its historical sin against the Palestinian people … [Britain] supports the aggressors at the expense of the victims.”

