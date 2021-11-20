UK anti-Hamas move continuation of betrayal to Palestinians

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference on Palestinian Intifada condemned the UK government's move to term the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas as "terrorist".

Undoubtedly, this cowardly act is a move to continue the betrayal of the Balfour Declaration that gifted Palestinians' lands to Zionists, and led to the displacement of millions of Palestinians and the massacre of thousands of innocent men, women, and children, the statement read.

The statement also criticized the UK government for ignoring the Zionist atrocities against the Palestinians, adding that this shows that European countries use human rights as a tool to achieve their goals.

The British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday has announced she is seeking to declare the whole of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) a terrorist organization.

Hamas has condemned a move by Britain towards banning the group as a terrorist organization.

Hamas responded in a statement, saying, “Instead of apologizing and correcting its historical sin against the Palestinian people … [Britain] supports the aggressors at the expense of the victims.”

