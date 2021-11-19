Funeral ceremony of Ayatolallah Mojtahed Shabestari in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – The funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Mojtahed Shabestari, a prominent Shia cleric and politician, was held on Thursday in front of Ayatollah Iravani (RA) Seminary School in Tehran.

He was Representative of the Leader in East Azerbaijan and fourth Imam Jumu'ah for Tabriz in the northwest of Iran after the Iranian Islamic Revolution from 1995 until 2017. Mojtahed Shabestari was a member of the Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly. Shabestari wo passed away in Tehran on November 17, 2021.