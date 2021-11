Prior to the meeting with President Ebrahim Raeisi on Monday afternoon, the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the morning.

The two foreign minister's meeting was followed by a joint press conference during which the top Iranian diplomat said that the two sides had agreed on drawing a roadmap for future long-standing bilateral cooperation.

KI