  1. World
  2. Africa
Nov 14, 2021, 4:10 PM

Son of Muammar Gaddafi runs for Libyan president

Son of Muammar Gaddafi runs for Libyan president

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – The son of Libya's late dictator Muammar Gaddafi has registered as a presidential candidate in December's planned election as disputes rage over the rules of a vote proposed as a way to end a decade of violence.

Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, 49, appeared in social media photos in traditional brown robe and turban, and with a grey beard and glasses, signing documents at the election center in the southern town of Sebha, 7 News reported.

An official confirmed he had registered.

Gaddafi is one of the most prominent figures expected to run for president - a list that also includes eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, and parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

However, despite the public backing of most Libyan factions and foreign powers for elections on December 24, the vote is still in doubt as rival entities squabble over the rules and schedule.

A major conference in Paris on Friday agreed to sanction any who disrupt or prevent the vote, but with less than six weeks to go, there is still no agreement on rules to govern who should be able to run.

RHM/PR

News Code 180691
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180691/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News