"World Northrern Hemisphere" shines at Tokyo Intl. FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian feature film "World Northern Hemisphere" by Hossein Tehrani has been awarded as the best future film in Asia at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival.

Written and directed by Hossein Tehrani, the Iranian feature film "World Northern Hemisphere" has managed to win the best future film in Asia at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival.

The theme of "World Northern Hemisphere" is about racism and the film's synopsis reads, "Which race is superior ?!…"

The 34th edition of this cinematic event was held from October 30 to November 8 in Japan.

In addition, "World Northern Hemisphere" has been taken part in the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival (CICFF).

As the first Academy-qualifying children’s film festival in the world, CICFF presents the best, most innovative international films for kids and teens.

