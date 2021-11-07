China to play prominent role in upcoming Vienna talks: Envoy

In a tweet on Sun., Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh Iranian Ambassador to China said that China opposes US unilateralism and its bullying policies on the international stage.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held phone conversations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi twice over the past month, he said, adding, “In their first telephone conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed Afghanistan and Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and the JCPOA was the main topic of their latest phone conversation."

He stressed that China’s role in upcoming Vienna talks will be prominent as China opposes US unilateralism and its bullying policy on the international stage.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29, the Iranian deputy foreign minister and the new top negotiator said last Wednesday.

