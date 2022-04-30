Iran exports $64mn worth of handwoven carpets

Iran’s export of handwoven carpets overseas last year registered an 11 percent growth in terms of weight and also a 10 percent decline in terms of value, Farahnaz Rafe’ stated.

She put the total value of handwoven carpets exported in the world in 2020 at $870 million, so that India stood at the first rank by exporting $278 million worth of carpets while the Islamic Republic of Iran stood at the second rank by exporting $72 million of handwoven carpet.

Islamic Republic of Iran still is ranked first in terms of export of handwoven carpets worldwide, the head of Iran National Carpet Center added.

