Iraqi PM's terror attempt new sedition of foreign think tanks

"The attempt for al-Kadhimi's terror is a new sedition that must be traced back to foreign think tanks, which have brought nothing but insecurity, discord & instability to oppressed Iraqi people through creation & support of terrorist groups & occupation of this country for years", Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday in reaction to the assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday.

Iraq’s military said on Sunday that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt after a drone laden with explosives targeted his residence in the capital, Baghdad.

According to Aljazeera, Al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt, but security sources told Reuters news agency that at least six members of the prime minister’s personal protection force were wounded in Sunday’s attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack on al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

RHM/5345515